Rabada dismisses Brathwaite four times in a single Test series

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 12, 2023, 09:54 am 2 min read

Rabada has picked Brathwaite all four times in this series (Source: Twitter/ICC)

Kagiso Rabada is one of the best pacers in the world and he was in form for South Africa when they turned up against West Indies. Rabada spearheaded SA's bowling in their 284-run win in the 2nd Test at Johannesburg. He finished with 4/38 from the match and removed WI captain and opener Kraig Brathwaite twice in the same match.

Why does this story matter?

As per ESPNcricinfo, the 27-year-old Rabada has picked Brathwaite in seven successive innings which also includes four instances in the two-match test series.

The WI captain averages only 5.57 when he has faced the pacer. Across 8 innings, Brathwaite has faced 81 dot balls, besides slamming one six and five fours. He has scored 39 runs from 57 balls.

Rabada has been on fire for the host versus WI

Rabada showed his caliber in the first Test when he picked 6/50 in the second innings. His exceptional bowling bundled out the visitors for only 159, helping SA to win by 87 runs. In the first match, he knocked over Brathwaite both times. In the following game, Brathwaite nicked one to Dean Elgar and was judged LBW in respective innings.

Here's a look at Rabada's career numbers

Rabada has featured in 60 Tests and has scalped 280 wickets, averaging 22.34. (5w: 13, 10wm: 4) He has picked 23 wickets in 4 Tests against WI. His fiery spell in the first Test when he picked 6/50 against the visitors is his best figures versus WI. Rabada is SA's seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He is closest to Jacques Kallis (291 wickets).

Here's a look at Brathwaite's Test numbers

The WI captain has played in 85 Tests scoring 5,349 runs at an average of 34.96. (100s: 12 50s: 28) Barring Afghanistan, Brathwaite's average (19.76) is the lowest against SA. He has only scored 257 runs in 7 matches against them. Brathwaite was named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022 for his exceptional 684 runs, averaging 62.25 through last year.

How did the 2nd Test pan out?

SA batted first and courtesy of fifties from Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi, they posted 320. WI in reply never got going as Jason Holder (81) was the only saving grace. In the 2nd innings, SA were reeling 103/5 when captain Temba Bavuma slammed 172 and they reached 321. Chasing 391, the WI innings folded for 106. Gerald Coetzee finished with a career-best 3/37.