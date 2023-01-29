Sports

England's Harry Brook smashes his maiden ODI fifty: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 29, 2023, 04:25 pm 2 min read

Brook batted with intent as he completed his fifty off just 46 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's rising batting sensation Harry Brook has smashed his maiden half-century in ODIs. The youngster accomplished the feat in the second ODI versus South Africa. Brook batted with intent as he completed his fifty off just 46 deliveries. He ended up scoring 80 off 75 balls, a knock laced with seven fours and four sixes. Here we look at his stats.

An important knock from Brook

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. England got off to a terrible start as both openers perished cheaply. Brook arrived at number four with the scorecard reading 33/2. He rescued the Three Lions with a 49-run stand with Ben Duckett (20) for the third wicket. Though Brook was watchful, he accumulated runs quickly.

Maiden ODI fifty for Brook

As mentioned, this was Brook's maiden fifty in ODIs. The series opener marked Brook's debut in the format and the batter was dismissed for a duck. Overall in List-A cricket, the youngster now owns 123 runs in 17 games at a 28-plus average. The tally includes two fifties and a ton. His strike rate is just under 100 in the format.

Sensational start in the other two formats

Meanwhile, Brook has already made a significant mark in the other two formats. He currently owns 372 runs in 20 T20Is at 26.57, striking at 137.78 (1 fifty). In Tests, the 23-year-old owns 480 runs in just four Tests at 80 (100s: 3, 50s: 1). Brook strikes at 92.13 in England whites. He would be determined to enhance these numbers.

Important game for England

Meanwhile, the Three Lions are standing in a do-or-die game, having lost the series opener by 27 runs. Though they didn't get off to a stellar start in the second game, Brook's knock came as a rescue. After Duckett's departure, Brook joined forces with skipper Jos Buttler and the duo took England past the 150-run mark. England would aim to touch the 300-run mark.