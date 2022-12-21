Sports

IPL 2023 auction: Batters who can fetch big deals

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 21, 2022, 08:40 pm 2 min read

Mayank Agarwal led PBKS last season (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

A total of 405 players will be up for grabs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. The list includes several prominent batters who are expected to fetch multi-million deals. Batters are known to dominate T20 cricket as the course of a game can change in a few balls. Here we look at five batters who can ignite bidding wars among franchises.

Mayank Agarwal has been a veteran of IPL

After a poor campaign as Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain last season, Mayank Agarwal got axed, and he will now feature in the bidding event. The Indian opener can utilize the powerplay overs, and his ability to score big runs makes him an even greater asset. Coming to his numbers, Agarwal owns 2,327 runs in 113 IPL matches at 22.59 (50s: 12, 100: 1).

Travis Head's stocks have risen

Having played his last IPL match in 2017, Travis Head is set to return to the competition. The Australian southpaw has made a name for himself with his aggressive batting in the Test arena. Head is well capable of shining in the T20 format as well. Moreover, the 28-year-old can bat at different positions. The dasher currently owns 205 runs in 10 IPL games.

Harry Brook set to fetch a maiden deal

Another player who has risen to prominence recently is Harry Brook of England. The southpaw scored three centuries in as many games in the recently-concluded Pakistan Test series. He struck at 93.41, which speaks volumes of his prowess. Brook can cause serious destruction in the death overs. In 20 T20Is, he owns 372 runs at a strike rate of 137.78.

Rilee Rossouw set to return to IPL

Having made a magnificent international comeback earlier this year, Rilee Rossouw would be in demand. The South African dasher, who played his last IPL match in 2015, has scored 1,410 T20 runs this year, striking at 172.37. This tally includes a T20I ton vs India. The left-handed batter can also play at different positions. All these factors make him a lucrative option.

Nicholas Pooran has done well in IPL

Nicholas Pooran enjoyed a decent IPL 2022 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), having slammed 306 runs at a strike rate of 144.33. The West Indies star did well in the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi T10 league as well. As he can keep wickets as well, several teams won't mind breaking the bank for him. Notably, Pooran fetched a whooping Rs. 10.75 crore last season from SRH.