Sports

T20 WC practice match, Mohammed Shami dismantles Australia: Key stats

T20 WC practice match, Mohammed Shami dismantles Australia: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 17, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

Shami took three wickets in the final over

By delivering just six balls, Mohammed Shami became the star of India's six-run victory in their warm-up encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup against Australia. He bowled his first ball of the match when Australia required 11 runs off the last over. Shami came out with flying colors after skipper Rohit Sharma challenged him. The former replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad.

Over A match-winning over!

Shami bowled match-winning deliveries in his only over of the match, the 20th. As stated, he defended 11 runs off the final over as skipper Rohit called him up. Shami conceded four runs in his first two balls before dismissing Pat Cummins. Ashton Agar got run-out on the next ball, while Shami knocked over Josh Inglis and Kane Richards to hand India a win.

Replacement Shami had replaced Bumrah in India's squad

Last week, Shami officially replaced an injured Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The BCCI confirmed the news after the latter's back injury ruled him out of the tournament. Lately, Shami missed Australia and South Africa T20Is as he tested positive for COVID-19. He last played a T20I during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Death Will Shami be India's go-to man at the death?

India are short of experienced campaigners in the pace department for the global event. Shami, who can swing the ball either way, will have a lot on his shoulders. He will be expected to rampage in the death overs alongside T20 specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Interestingly, Shami averages 17.18 at the death in T20 cricket. He owns 61 wickets in this phase (last four overs).

Career A look at his T20I career

Shami debuted in T20I cricket against Pakistan in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Mirpur. Since then, the Bengal seamer has snared 18 wickets in 17 matches, averaging 31.55. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has an economy of 9.54, which shoots to 10.22 at the death. However, he averages a meek 16.27 in this phase in T20Is, having scalped 11 wickets.

IPL 2022 Shami aced the proceedings in IPL 2022

Shami guided newcomers Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in their maiden run (2022). He started the season by scalping 3/25 against Lucknow Super Giants. He went on to pocket 20 scalps in IPL 2022, averaging under 25.00. As per ESPNcricinfo, he claimed 11 wickets in the Powerplay and bowled the second-most dot balls in this interval (140), ranking behind Trent Boult (146).