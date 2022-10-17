Sports

Ligue 1 2022-23, Neymar helps PSG beat Marseille: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 17, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Neymar netted his ninth goal in Ligue 1 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@Ligue1_ENG)

Neymar starred as Paris Saint-Germain outclassed arch-nemesis Marseille 1-0 in Sunday's Le Classique. PSG have now been unbeaten in the last 20 games in Ligue 1. Nearing halftime, Kylian Mbappe centered the ball into Marseille's box for Neymar, who fired it past goalkeeper Pau Lopez. Later, Marseille were reduced to 10 men after Samuel Gigot's horrendous tackle on Neymar but managed to stay put.

As per Opta, Neymar scored his ninth goal in Ligue 1 2022-23, joint-most alongside Lille forward Jonathan David. Interestingly, the Brazilian international has scored two goals in his last two top-flight fixtures against Marseille, having scored only one goal in his first six. Neymar also has seven assists to his name in the season underway.

As per Opta, Lionel Messi has hit the woodwork 14 times in Ligue 1 since the start of the last season, which is at least four more than any other player. Besides, the Argentine superstar owns five goals and seven assists this season. Meanwhile, Lopez made a staggering eight saves in the game for Marseille, his highest tally in a Ligue 1 game.

Both PSG and Marseille have met each other on 103 occasions across competitions in Le Classique. The Parisians now boast 47 wins in their kitty, besides 33 losses, and 23 draws. As for Ligue 1, PSG have an edge with a 34-32 record (D 20).

PSG have won 21 of their 27 encounters against Marseille in the Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) era (D4 L2), only winning more against St Etienne (22) over that spell. The Parisians have been unbeaten in their last 33 home games across competitions (W27, D6). It's their second-longest streak ever behind their encounters between April 2016 and February 2018 (W42, D9).

With 29 points under their belt, PSG are comfortably on top of the Ligue 1 standings. Astonishingly, PSG have conceded only five goals this season. Lorient (26), Lens (24), Marseille (23), and Rennes (21) complete the top five.