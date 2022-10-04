Sports

Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain announces retirement: Details here

Written by V Shashank Oct 04, 2022, 05:07 pm 1 min read

Higuain marked 75 appearances for Argentina

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain is set to retire from football. Higuain, who played for Real Madrid, Napoli, and Juventus in the past, will look for a solid finish in Major League Soccer (MLS). The 34-year-old carved a name for himself with his vision, physique, and offensive movements. He called time on his international career with Argentina in March 2019. Here's more.

Statement 'I had an unthinkable career'

"The day has arrived to say goodbye to football, a profession that has given me so much and one I feel privileged to have lived with its good and bad moments," Higuain said at a conference attended by the Inter Miami squad. "I had an unthinkable career and achieved more than I could imagine. It's a decision I made three or four months ago."

Twitter Post Here's the official confirmation

