Sports

La Liga 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski scripts history as Barcelona win

La Liga 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski scripts history as Barcelona win

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 11, 2022, 12:56 am 2 min read

Lewandowski scored for Barcelona (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Robert Lewandowski was once again on the scoresheet as Barcelona beat Cadiz 4-0 on matchday five of La Liga 2022-23 season. With this win, Barca have moved atop the standings for the meantime. It was Barca's 4th successive win in La Liga this season after an opening match draw. Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, and Ousmane Dembele also scored to help Barca gain big.

Match How did the match pan out?

After a goalless first half, Barca stepped things up and went ahead in the 55th minute as Raphinha spotted Gavi's under-lapping run and provided a neat through ball. Gavi's shot was parried by Cadiz's keeper only for de Jong to come in and find the net. Lewandowski then added the second. Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele scored more goals to help Barca win 4-0.

Lewy Lewandowski scripts history in La Liga

Lewandowski netted his sixth goal of the campaign. He now has nine goals for Barca in all competitions this season. As per Opta, Lewy is now the fastest player to reach six goals in La Liga (5 games) in the 21st century. Prior to this, Andre Silva scored 6 goals in his first 6 games for Sevilla in 2018.

Do you know? Barca go blunt in the first half

As per Opta, Barcelona attempted just six shots in the opening 45 minutes against Cadiz which is now their lowest total in a first half of a game this season in all competitions.

Do you know? Barca are top of La Liga 2022-23

Barca are now top of the standings in La Liga 2022-23. Barca have 13 points from five games (W4 D1). Real Madrid can claim their position back with a win later on Sunday. Real have won all four of their league matches this season.

Information Dembele achieves these numbers

Ousmane Dembele now has two goals and four assists for Barca this season in all competitions. Overall, the Frenchman has 34 goals for Barca in all competitions, including 21 in La Liga from 107 matches.