Why Ahmedabad schoolboy stabbed senior; reason revealed in chilling chat
A 10th-grade student was fatally stabbed by his junior in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, following a fight. The incident occurred outside the Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Khokhra on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Nayan Santani, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Maninagar during treatment. After the incident, the accused minor fled but was spotted by the security guard, leading to his detention under the Juvenile Act.
The police investigation has now uncovered a chilling conversation between the accused and his friend on Instagram that appears to reveal the reason behind the crime. In the chat, the accused confessed to stabbing Santani. When asked about his actions, he simply replied "Haan" (Yes). The accused revealed that Santani had threatened him, saying, "Arey meko bolra tha ki kon hain kya karlega tu (He said, who are you? What will you do?)"
The friend then tells the accused, "You can't stab someone to death for this. You could have just beaten him up, not killed him." In response, the accused shrugged it off with "Chord na. Ab jo hogaya vo hogaya" (Let it be. What has happened has happened). The former then tells him to go underground for some time and "delete these chats."
FIR registered, protests erupt in Ahmedabad
The shocking incident has triggered massive protests in Ahmedabad. On Wednesday morning, hundreds of people stormed the school grounds, including the victim's family members, parents of other kids, and members of the Sindhi community, demanding action against the administration. According to cops, the situation swiftly devolved into chaos as the mob vandalized school buses, cars, and two-wheelers parked at the institute and assaulted staff. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the case.