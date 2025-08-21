Why Ahmedabad schoolboy stabbed senior; reason revealed in chilling chat 

A 10th-grade student was fatally stabbed by his junior in Ahmedabad , Gujarat , following a fight. The incident occurred outside the Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Khokhra on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Nayan Santani, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Maninagar during treatment. After the incident, the accused minor fled but was spotted by the security guard, leading to his detention under the Juvenile Act.

Confession revealed Accused told friend he stabbed Santani The police investigation has now uncovered a chilling conversation between the accused and his friend on Instagram that appears to reveal the reason behind the crime. In the chat, the accused confessed to stabbing Santani. When asked about his actions, he simply replied "Haan" (Yes). The accused revealed that Santani had threatened him, saying, "Arey meko bolra tha ki kon hain kya karlega tu (He said, who are you? What will you do?)"

Motive disclosed 'Let it be, what has happened has happened' The friend then tells the accused, "You can't stab someone to death for this. You could have just beaten him up, not killed him." In response, the accused shrugged it off with "Chord na. Ab jo hogaya vo hogaya" (Let it be. What has happened has happened). The former then tells him to go underground for some time and "delete these chats."

In Seventh Day Adventist School in Khokhra, a 15-year-old, Nayan was stabbed to death by a Muslim student.



As per viral chats, the name of the accused is Musef and he is accepting that he has attacked in response to Nayan saying, "Kon hai tu, kya kar lega"…