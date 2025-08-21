Karnataka: Boyfriend kills girlfriend, partially burns body over jealousy
In Chitradurga, Karnataka, 21-year-old Chethan was arrested on August 20 for allegedly murdering his 18-year-old girlfriend out of jealousy over her friendship with another young man.
The victim, a Dalit first-year BA student, had left her hostel to visit her parents before meeting Chethan.
Her body was found on August 19 along NH-48—she had been strangled and partially burned using fuel from Chethan's motorcycle.
Chethan acted after learning about her other friendship
Chethan reportedly confessed after his arrest, telling police he acted after learning about her other friendship.
The victim's parents said they knew about the relationship.
The murder has sparked protests in Chitradurga by students, women's groups, and Dalit organizations demanding justice.
Police are still gathering evidence as the investigation continues.