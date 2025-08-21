Karnataka: Boyfriend kills girlfriend, partially burns body over jealousy India Aug 21, 2025

In Chitradurga, Karnataka, 21-year-old Chethan was arrested on August 20 for allegedly murdering his 18-year-old girlfriend out of jealousy over her friendship with another young man.

The victim, a Dalit first-year BA student, had left her hostel to visit her parents before meeting Chethan.

Her body was found on August 19 along NH-48—she had been strangled and partially burned using fuel from Chethan's motorcycle.