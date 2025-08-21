Fertilizer crisis deepens in India; kharif crop under threat
India's 2024 kharif crop season is running into a serious urea shortage, despite increased distribution efforts in some states.
Farmers in several states are stuck in long lines, frustrated by empty shelves and rising black market prices for this key fertilizer.
The crunch is hitting staple crops like paddy and maize just when they need nutrients most.
State-wise breakdown of the urea shortage
In Uttar Pradesh, farmers say shortages are real despite government claims of record supply.
Madhya Pradesh has seen protests over inflated prices and alleged hoarding.
Andhra Pradesh is short by 80,000 tonnes—impacting seven lakh hectares—while Telangana has received barely half its required urea due to delayed imports and logistical failures.
In Haryana, early stockpiling is common as DAP (another fertilizer) remains scarce.
Threat to food security
This isn't just a farming problem—it's a nationwide issue that could threaten India's food security if not fixed soon.
Even with official assurances of "enough supply," many farmers on the ground feel left out and unheard during this crucial growing season.