Fertilizer crisis deepens in India; kharif crop under threat India Aug 21, 2025

India's 2024 kharif crop season is running into a serious urea shortage, despite increased distribution efforts in some states.

Farmers in several states are stuck in long lines, frustrated by empty shelves and rising black market prices for this key fertilizer.

The crunch is hitting staple crops like paddy and maize just when they need nutrients most.