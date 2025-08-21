Next Article
Kerala: Boy, woman injured after bomb explodes near school
A 10-year-old boy was hurt after accidentally setting off an explosive he found just outside Vyasa Vidhya Peedom pre-primary school in Palakkad, Kerala, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.
He picked up and threw the device, which exploded and also injured an elderly woman nearby.
Thankfully, both are stable in hospital.
4 more devices found; probe on
Police say the explosives were intentionally placed to threaten lives—they even found four more devices at the scene.
A case has been registered under strict laws for unlawful possession and endangering life.
Political parties across the spectrum are calling for a thorough probe into how this could happen near a school.
Investigators are now checking CCTV footage to track down who's responsible.