UP: Nora Fatehi-obsessed husband forces wife to workout, have abortion 

A 26-year-old woman from Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh , has accused her husband of body shaming and demanding she look like Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi . The woman, who married in March this year, alleged her husband—a 28-year-old physical education teacher from Meerut—was obsessed with Fatehi's looks. She claimed Shivam forced her to spend three hours at the gym daily and restricted her food intake if she skipped workouts.

Allegations Spent ₹76 lakh on wedding, in-laws still want dowry The woman, Shanu, alleged her husband constantly taunted her about her looks, claiming his life was ruined, as he could have married someone who looked like Fatehi. She said that her family had spent about ₹75 lakh on the wedding, which included giving her husband a Mahindra Scorpio, cash, and jewelry, but her in-laws kept harassing her. The situation worsened when she discovered she was pregnant earlier this year.

Medical emergency Husband gave her abortion pill without informing her The woman alleged her husband gave her an abortion pill without her knowledge, leading to a miscarriage. "Shivam said that when he hasn't been able to accept me, how will he accept my child. When I searched on the internet, the pill was for abortion," Shanu noted. She said she was hospitalized after her health deteriorated and doctors confirmed the miscarriage.