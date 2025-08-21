Heavy vehicles banned on Mumbai-Goa highway for Ganesh Chaturthi India Aug 21, 2025

Heading out for Ganesh Chaturthi? Just a heads up—Maharashtra is putting a temporary ban on heavy vehicles (over 16 tons) along the busy Mumbai-Goa Highway (NH-66) to make travel easier for festival-goers.

The restrictions kick in from midnight August 23 to 11pm on August 28, then again from 8am to 11pm on August 31, from 8am to 11pm on September 2, and finally from 8am on September 6 to 8pm on September 7.

The goal: smoother journeys across the Konkan region during the festive rush.