Heavy vehicles banned on Mumbai-Goa highway for Ganesh Chaturthi
Heading out for Ganesh Chaturthi? Just a heads up—Maharashtra is putting a temporary ban on heavy vehicles (over 16 tons) along the busy Mumbai-Goa Highway (NH-66) to make travel easier for festival-goers.
The restrictions kick in from midnight August 23 to 11pm on August 28, then again from 8am to 11pm on August 31, from 8am to 11pm on September 2, and finally from 8am on September 6 to 8pm on September 7.
The goal: smoother journeys across the Konkan region during the festive rush.
What about essential vehicles?
Don't worry if you're moving essentials—trucks carrying food, fuel, medicines, or import-export cargo between JNPT and Jaigad Port are exempt with special entry passes.
Highway police will help these vehicles move smoothly, and local cops can tweak rules if needed based on real-time situations.