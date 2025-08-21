After days of downpour, Mumbai finally sees sunlight

Local trains, busses back on track

With the weather calming down, local trains and BEST busses started running more smoothly—though some delays lingered.

Even the Harbour line, which had been shut due to flooding, was back in action by early Wednesday morning.

Schools and colleges reopened too.

Earlier in the week, things got pretty intense: 782 people had to be rescued from stranded Monorail trains as waterlogged roads and stations tested Mumbai's resilience yet again.