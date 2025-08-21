After days of downpour, Mumbai finally sees sunlight
Mumbai finally caught a breather on Thursday, with sunlight peeking through after days of heavy downpour.
The rain had eased up by Wednesday evening, following an IMD "yellow alert" for moderate showers.
It was a much-needed pause after relentless rains flooded streets and train tracks, throwing daily life off track.
Local trains, busses back on track
With the weather calming down, local trains and BEST busses started running more smoothly—though some delays lingered.
Even the Harbour line, which had been shut due to flooding, was back in action by early Wednesday morning.
Schools and colleges reopened too.
Earlier in the week, things got pretty intense: 782 people had to be rescued from stranded Monorail trains as waterlogged roads and stations tested Mumbai's resilience yet again.