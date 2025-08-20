Indian government clears ₹62,000cr deal for 97 Tejas Mark 1A

The Indian government has approved the purchase of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets. The deal, worth ₹62,000 crore, was cleared during a high-level meeting. With this clearance, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) can start producing these indigenous aircraft. This is the second major order for the Mark 1A jets after an earlier order of 83 aircraft worth around ₹48,000 crore.

Fleet upgrade New jets to replace aging MiG-21s The new fleet of Tejas Mark 1A jets is expected to replace the aging MiG-21s, which are being retired in the coming weeks. The program has received full support from both the Defence Ministry and Air Headquarters. Officials believe it will help boost indigenization and provide business opportunities for hundreds of small and medium enterprises involved in defense manufacturing across India.

Leadership backing PM Modi supports HAL's efforts Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a strong supporter of HAL and its efforts in indigenous aircraft production. He recently flew a sortie in a trainer variant of the Tejas, becoming the first Indian PM to do so. "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching... bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities," he wrote on social media.

Technological advancement More than 65% components indigenous The Tejas Mark 1A comes with upgraded avionics and radar, a significant improvement over the first 40 LCAs. More than 65% of components in these new jets are indigenous, underscoring India's push for self-reliance in aerospace technology. Former Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari had first announced plans to buy additional jets during a visit to Spain, calling it a major boost for indigenous fighter manufacturing.