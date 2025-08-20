Himachal Pradesh: 276 deaths due to rain-related incidents this monsoon

The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 276 lives since June 20. The deaths include 143 people who died due to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and falls from steep slopes. Meanwhile, road accidents during this period have claimed another 133 lives. The data was released by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

District impact Mandi, Kangra among worst affected districts Among the districts, Mandi and Kangra have been the worst affected. Mandi reported 26 rain-related deaths and 21 road accident fatalities. Kangra also witnessed a similar trend with 29 rain-related deaths and 18 road accident fatalities. The HPSDMA's report also noted that Chamba (13 rain-related deaths, 21 road accident fatalities), Hamirpur (13 rain-related deaths), Kinnaur (12 rain-related deaths, 13 road accident fatalities), and Kullu (12 rain-related deaths) were severely impacted too.

Casualty details Over 25,000 poultry birds perished during ongoing monsoon The monsoon season has also left 336 people injured and 37 others missing across the state. Livestock losses have been heavy too, with 1,797 animals and over 25,000 poultry birds perishing. Public utilities have also suffered extensive damage during this period. The State Emergency Operation Centre's report till August 20 morning highlighted that several roads remain blocked due to landslides and debris flows.

Infrastructure impact PWD incurs losses of over ₹1,21,675.58 lakh The monsoon season has left 359 roads blocked, including three national highways. The worst-affected districts are Kullu (104 roads), Mandi (181 roads), and Chamba (22 roads). The Public Works Department has incurred losses of over ₹1,21,675.58 lakh, while Jal Shakti Vibhag and Power Department suffered losses of ₹73,294.76 lakh and ₹13,946.69 lakh, respectively.

Utility disruption Power and water supply severely disrupted across state The monsoon has also disrupted power supply, with 550 distribution transformers out of service across several districts. Major outages were reported in Kullu (281 DTRs or distribution transformers), Mandi (191 DTRs), and Kinnaur (10 DTRs). Water supply schemes have also been affected, with 132 schemes non-functional across the state. Kullu and Mandi were the worst-affected districts with 56 and 60 non-functional schemes, respectively.