Aditya Chopra reshapes Alia's 'Alpha' after 'War 2's shocking debacle
What's the story
After the shockingly disappointing performance of Ayan Mukerji's War 2, Yash Raj Films (YRF) is taking steps to ensure the success of its upcoming spy film Alpha. Deccan Chronicle has reported that Aditya Chopra is overseeing "crucial revisions" to the screenplay and execution of Alpha. The changes are being made to meet studio expectations and restore faith in YRF's Spy Universe brand. The movie is directed by Shiv Rawail.
Director's experience
'Crucial revisions are being made...'
The outlet reported, "YRF head Aditya Chopra has reportedly stepped in, taking a more hands-on role." "Sources suggest crucial revisions are being made to both the screenplay and its execution to ensure the film lives up to the studio's expectations and restores faith in the spy universe brand." "Industry insiders are questioning whether the relatively inexperienced Rawail is equipped to shoulder a marquee project of this scale, especially after the missteps attributed to Ayan Mukerji," added the report.
Post-credit scene
Bobby Deol's 'Alpha' entry in 'War 2's post-credits
Fans got a glimpse of Alpha in War 2's post-credit scene, where Bobby Deol made his entry into the YRF Spy Universe. He was seen stamping an agency logo on a young girl's hand and explaining their program's motto: "The first, the fastest, the strongest." Deol will play the main antagonist in Alpha, who trains Alia Bhatt's character before turning into her enemy. The movie also features Sharvari and will premiere on Christmas 2025.