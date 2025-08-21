Aditya Chopra reshapes Alia's 'Alpha' after 'War 2's shocking debacle

Director's experience

'Crucial revisions are being made...'

The outlet reported, "YRF head Aditya Chopra has reportedly stepped in, taking a more hands-on role." "Sources suggest crucial revisions are being made to both the screenplay and its execution to ensure the film lives up to the studio's expectations and restores faith in the spy universe brand." "Industry insiders are questioning whether the relatively inexperienced Rawail is equipped to shoulder a marquee project of this scale, especially after the missteps attributed to Ayan Mukerji," added the report.