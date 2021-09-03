Luis Suarez vs Robert Lewandowski: Decoding the key stats

Decoding the stats between Lewandowski and Suarez

When we talk about Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski, it's regarding a celebration of two of the leading veteran strikers in football. Both players have achieved plenty of success in their respective club careers. Former Liverpool and Barcelona ace Suarez will be pivotal for Atletico once again. Bayern Munich ace Lewandowski has been firing in goals and he is unstoppable. We decode their stats.

A look at Suarez's career stats in club football

Suarez started his career with the Uruguayan club Nacional, scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances. He scored 15 goals for Groningen in 2006-07. Suarez moved to Ajax next, amassing 111 goals in just 159 matches. He played 133 matches for Liverpool, scoring 82 goals. Suarez thrived at Barcelona next, firing in 198 goals in 283 games. For Atletico, he has 22 goals (41 matches).

Lewandowski's career stats in club football

Polish international Lewandowski netted 41 goals in 82 appearances for Lech Poznan. For Dortmund, Lewandowski netted 103 goals in 187 appearances. In 333 appearances, he has scored 301 goals for Bayern. Lewandowski, who netted a hat-trick for Bayern over the weekend in the Bundesliga, has 208 league goals for the club in just 225 matches. He has scored in 13 successive Bundesliga games.

UCL

Their record in the UEFA Champions League

Lewandowski has netted 56 goals in the Champions League for Bayern (highest). He also netted 17 for Dortmund and is the third-highest scorer in UCL history (73). Suarez is however way behind Lewandowski in terms of UCL goals scored (26). He netted one goal for Ajax and 25 for Barca.

Bundesliga

Lewandowski is a Bundesliga legend

Lewandowski has netted 282 career Bundesliga goals to date, including 74 for Dortmund. He is the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich (208). Lewandowski is also the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga and is only behind Gerd Muller (365). For 10 successive seasons. Lewandowski has netted 15-plus Bundesliga goals. He scored a whopping 41 goals in 2020-21.

Suarez has good numbers in domestic league football

Suarez has also enjoyed success in domestic league football. He netted 81 goals for Ajax in the Dutch top-flight football and 69 in the Premier League for Liverpool. However, it's La Liga, where Suarez has left a lasting impression. He has netted 169 La Liga goals so far, including 147 for Barca. Suarez has netted 15-plus La Liga goals in seven successive seasons.

Both players have won numerous trophies in club football

Lewandowski won three trophies with Lech Poznan. He helped Dortmund lift four trophies, including two Bundesliga titles. He has won seven Bundesliga trophies with Bayern, besides three DFB-Pokal titles, four DLF Super Cups, one Champions League, one Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup. Suarez won one trophy with Nacional, two with Ajax, one with Liverpool, 13 with Barca, and one with Atletico.

Do you know?

Both players have scored 500-plus goals

Suarez has 440 goals in his club career so far and 504 overall, including international football. He has netted 64 goals in 123 matches for Uruguay. Lewandowski has 493 club goals, besides 70 for Poland.