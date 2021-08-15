Premier League, Manchester City beat Tottenham: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 11:29 pm

Son Heung-min scored for Tottenham against Man City

Tottenham, who were without an unsettled Harry Kane, overcame Manchester City 1-0 in the opening weekend of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Sunday. Son Heung-min's spectacular strike in the 55th minute was the difference between the two teams. Tottenham showed character and courage against the champions. Spurs were solid defensively and were dangerous on the counter. Here's more.

TOTMCI

Son's goal the difference between the two sides

Spurs survived an early onslaught unleashed by Pep Guardiola's City. Since then, they grew in the game and after a goalless half, Son got the lead for Spurs. The South Korean hit a spectacular low left-footed shot, giving Ederson no chance. Steven Bergwijn shot wide for Tottenham, despite being clear. City had plenty of chances but didn't test Hugo Lloris. They looked rusty.

Guardiola

Unwanted record for Guardiola

As per Opta, City boss Guardiola has now lost more away games against Spurs in all competitions than against any other opponent away from home (5). All five defeats have come while in charge of Manchester City, with each of the last four coming at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Duo

Feats for Nuno and Son

This was the third win for Nuno Espírito Santo in the Premier League against Guardiola's City. His previous two wins had come for Wolves. This is now the joint-most of any coach, along with Jurgen Klopp, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Jose Mourinho. As per Opta, Son has only scored more against Southampton (11) than he has against City (7) in all competitions for Tottenham.

City

Unwanted numbers for the champions

As per Sky Sports, Manchester City's last three visits to Spurs have resulted in 59 shots, out of which 15 have been on target. However, they have netted zero goals. City have also failed to score in each of their last three games in all competitions. They lost 1-0 against Chelsea (Champions League), 1-0 against Leicester City (Community Shield) prior to this loss.