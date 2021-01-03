Son Heung-min registered his 100th career goal for Tottenham on Saturday. The versatile forward thrived brought up his milestone in the 3-0 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League. Son scored his side's second goal, besides setting up Toby Alderweireld as Spurs claimed all three points. The win helped Tottenham rise to third in the table. Here are further details.

Leeds goal-keeper Illan Meslier was guilty for the opener after his misplaced pass led to Harry Kane opening the scoring. Kane converted a penalty after Ezgjan Alioski fouled Steven Bergwijn. The Englishman swept in a curling cross from the right that was met by Son at the near post as the hosts doubled their advantage. Alderweireld's near-post header gave Spurs the third goal.

Son Heung-min's first-half strike was his 100th goal in all competitions for Tottenham. He achieved the mark in his 253rd appearance for the club. Notably, Son became the 18th player to reach the milestone for Spurs.

Son has raced to 65 Premier League goals in 176 games. He has also netted 12 goals in the FA Cup, besides three in the Carabao Cup. In European competitions (Champions League and Europa League), Son has racked up 20 goals from 47 games.

Son has accumulated 12 Premier League goals this season (second-highest). He has also contributed with five assists. Notably, Son has created six big chances so far in the Premier League 2020-21 season. Out of his 28 shots, 17 have been on target. He has a ratio of 0.75 goals per match.

Son has 15 goals in all competitions for Tottenham this season. Notably, Son has scored 15-plus goals for five successive seasons for Tottenham. Kane has assisted Son nine times this season in the Premier League. As per Opta, this is s joint-record for one player assisting another within a Premier League season. Kane and Son have combined for 13 league goals this season.

