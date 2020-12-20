Everton registered a third successive win in the Premier League to go second in the standings. Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Goodison Park as the Italian had a reason to celebrate the first anniversary of his appointment. Woes grew for Arsenal, who were once again the second-best side. Earlier, Liverpool and Manchester City registered wins. Here are the records broken.

EVEARS How did the match pan out?

Everton took the lead after 22 minutes when defender Rob Holding deflected Dominic Calvert-Lewin's flick past goal-keeper Bernd Leno. However, the visitors were level 10 minutes before the break when Nicolas Pepe scored from the spot after Tom Davies fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Everton took the lead again on the stroke of half-time when Yerry Mina headed in at the near post from a corner.

Mina Unique record for Yerry Mina

As per Opta, Yerry Mina's last four Premier League goals have all been scored in the 45th minute. This is only the second time in Premier League history a player has scored four goals in a row all in the same minute. Earlier, Chris Eagles had scored four 90th minute goals between 2007 and 2011.

Everton Notable feats for the Toffees

As per Opta, Everton, who have won each of their last three Premier League games, have guaranteed themselves a spot in the top four at Christmas for the first time since 2004-05. Everton have won their last three league games, beating the likes of Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal. They are also unbeaten in four successive league games.

Arsenal Unwanted records scripted by the Gunners