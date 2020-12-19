Last updated on Dec 19, 2020, 09:29 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySumedh Chaudhry
In a huge blow, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Australia.
He has suffered a fracture on his arm.
While batting on Day 3 of the D/N Test, he was hit on the right arm of a bouncer by Pat Cummins.
Shami retired hurt as India recorded their worst batting performance (36/9d).
Speaking on the same, a source close to the BCCI said to ANI, "Yes, he has a fracture, and that is why he could not grip the bat and lift it at the crease. It looked bad and the worst fear has come true."
India were well stationed at 188/3 in the first innings, before a mix-up accounted for Virat Kohli's wicket.
India collapsed to be all out for 244.
In reply, the Aussies were restricted to 139/8 at one stage, before Paine helped them get to 191.
Australia charged in with the ball as the pacers made light work of the Indians to win the match.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.