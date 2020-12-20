Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Juventus defeated Parma 4-0 in the recent Serie A fixture. By doing so, the Portugal legend became only the fourth player in the history score at least 33 Serie A goals in a calendar year. Ronaldo scored in each half, with defending champions Juventus sealing a one-sided victory. Notably, Juventus drew level with second-placed Inter (27 points).

Match How did the match pan out?

Juventus survived an early scare as goal-keeper Gianluigi Buffon saved a strike form Juraj Kucka, at close range (15th minute). After that, Juventus took control as Dejan Kulusevski netted the first from Alex Sandro's pass in the 23rd minute. Three minutes later, Ronaldo added the second with a brilliant header. In the second half, Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata scored the third and fourth respectively.

Feat Ronaldo moves up in the elite club

Ronaldo is now one of the five players to have scored at least 33 goals in a single calendar year in Serie A's history. He equaled former Juventus forward Omar Enrique Sivori's record (33), that he created in 1961. During the game, Ronaldo also surpassed the tally of Stefano Nyers (32 in 1951). The top-two scorers are Felice Borel (41) and Gunnar Nordahl (36).

Twitter Post Ronaldo attains a special feat

⚪⚫ @Cristiano has equalled Omar Sivori, the last player to score 33 goals in a single calendar year in @SerieA_EN, in 1961 👏🔥#ParmaJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/o4ELf5aRmX — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 19, 2020

Do you know? So far, Ronaldo has a conversion rate of 27.73

Ronaldo's 33 goals have been scored from 174 attempts, at least 67 more than any other player. He enjoys a record conversion rate of 27.73. He has scored 27 with his right foot, four with his left, and two though his head.

Information Top-scorer in the ongoing Serie A season

Ronaldo is now the top-scorer in the ongoing Serie A season with 12 goals (nine games). He overtook Zlatan Ibrahimovic (10) and Romelu Lukaku (10) on the list. Notably, Morata has the next-best tally for Juventus (4).

Praise Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo praises the team effort

Speaking after the match, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo praised the complete team effort. "This evening was the Juventus I wanted to see. We needed to win this game, our strikers Cristiano and Alvaro [Morata] both needed to get back to scoring ways. We needed to work as a collective and Aaron Ramsey also had a really good game," he told reporters.

Do you know? Ronaldo has scored 15-plus goals in 15 successive seasons