Manchester United will be hoping to change their fortunes at home when they take on rivals Leeds United in gameweek 14 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. The visitors had earlier returned to the Premier League after a 16-year gap. This clash will be special for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has special memories from his playing days. Here's the match preview.

Team news Man United vs Leeds: Team news and selection

The hosts have no new injury concerns with Edinson Cavani expected to return following a muscular injury. One expects David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Fred and Scott McTominay to return to the starting XI after being rested in the midweek. Meanwhile, Leeds have the same squad available which faced Newcastle United.

Man United United need to pick themselves up at home

United's home form is a worry this season in the Premier League. They have won just once here, besides losing thrice and drawing twice. With the busy festive period set to come, United have to start strongly against a Leeds side, who carry real threat going forward. Lapse in concentration will hurt the hosts and Solskjaer will want to address that from the start.

Leeds out to produce entertaining football

Leeds are 14th in the table and are a side that can be unpredictable on the day. Their defensive work needs to be solid here with United's attacking line asking questions. Leeds won't sit back and defend here. Their style is to play attacking football and this could suit the hosts. Leeds have won twice in their last seven games.

Stats A look at the key stats

This is the first league meeting between the sides since a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in February 2004. The hosts have won five and drawn one match out of their last six games. Patrick Bamford has scored nine goals in his first 13 Premier League appearances for Leeds. Manager Marcelo Bielsa has beaten Manchester United twice in his managerial career.

Info Predicted starting XI, Fantasy Dream11 and match prediction

Manchester United predicted starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Fernandes; Martial, Rashford. Leeds United predicted starting XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski; Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Hernandez, Harrison; Bamford. Fantasy Dream11 (4-3-1-2): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Cooper, Maguire, Ayling; Klich, Dallas, Pogba; Fernandes (c); Rashford, Bamford (vc). Match prediction: Man United 2-1 Leeds United.

Information Timing and TV listing