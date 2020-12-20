Barcelona ace Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet as the Spanish giants drew 2-2 against Valencia in La Liga. The win helped Barca rise to fifth at the moment as they played out their third draw of La Liga 2020-21 season. Messi's goal helped him reach a tally of 643 for the club. With this feat, the Argentine equaled Pele's record. Here's more.

Record Messi equals Pele's record

Messi equaled Pele's record of 643 goals is the same number former Brazilian legend Pele amassed for Brazilian club Santos between 1956 and 1974. Messi scored his first goal for Barcelona in the 2005 season and needed 748 games to reach Pele's record. Meanwhile, Pele had taken 656 games to amass 643 goals for Santos.

Results Valencia hold hosts Barca 2-2

Barca were stunned in the 29th minute when defender Mouctar Diakhaby gave the visitors the lead when he headed in from a corner. Barcelona were awarded a penalty just before half-time. Domenech made a brilliant save only for Messi to then nod home second later. Ronald Araujo gave Barca the lead but Valencia equalized, with Maxi Gomez poking in at the far post.

La Liga Barca way behind leaders Atletico and Real Madrid

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid surged ahead, picking up their ninth victory of the season from 12 games (29 points). Real Madrid, who have played a game more than Atletico, are in action later tonight. They have the chance to go atop, in level with Atletico on points. Meanwhile, Barcelona, who played their 13th game of the league season, have 21 points.

643 goals A look at Messi's career stats at Barcelona

Messi also scored his 450th career La Liga goal in the 2-2 affair against Valencia. He has achieved the milestone in just 498 games. The Argentine has smashed 53 goals in the Copa del Rey and another 118 goals in the UEFA Champions League. He has also netted in 22 goals in other cup competitions.

Information Pele congratulates Messi for equaling his record

Pele took to Instagram and said that he admires Messi. Pele said that like Messi, he too knows what it's like to love wearing the same shirt everyday. He congratulated Messi for his historic record, besides lauding him for his beautiful career at Barcelona.

