Days after announcing international retirement, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir opened up on his decision. The pace spearhead clarified that quite a few members of the PCB management targeted him over his retirement from Test cricket. Earlier, Amir said that he chose to retire from international cricket as he was not able to handle the mental torture from the PCB and some players.

Omission Amir spoke on his omission from Test cricket

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Amir stated his omission from Tests agitated the selectors. "When Pakistan lost the Test series in Australia, the head coach and bowling coach started giving statements against me not playing Tests, some PCB management members said that Amir ditched us, they said I left Test cricket for T20 leagues. I was handling it for one year," said Amir.

Image 'PCB portrayed my image wrong'

Amir reiterated the PCB management portrayed Amir's image in bad light. "I never said that I would not play ODIs and T20Is for Pakistan just because of T20 leagues, these members of PCB management kept on saying that I left Tests for T20 leagues and this proved crucial in destroying my image and people started talking about it. I am not weak," he added.

LPL Why did Amir play the Lanka Premier League?

Amir was a part of Galle Gladiators in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League. The 28-year-old clarified why he chose to play the tournament. "I wanted to showcase my skills, LPL was around the corner and I took the opportunity to play for Galle Gladiators. As a player, this is what we can do, we can perform and make a comeback," Amir explained.

Quote 'Never left Test cricket for playing T20 leagues', says Amir

"I wish the PCB management understood why I left Test cricket, I never left it for playing T20 leagues. It just frustrated me why the management kept on talking about me leaving Test cricket for T20 leagues. I was available for two formats," concluded Amir.

Retirement Amir bid adieu to international cricket

Left-arm pacer, Amir, called it quits from international cricket on December 17. The Pakistan Cricket Board, through an official statement, confirmed that he has no desires or intentions of playing international cricket. Recently, Amir was left out of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. He had earlier announced his retirement from the Test format.

PCB refrained from commenting on Amir's decision

The PCB asserted this is Amir's personal decision and refrained from making any further comments. "This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage," the statement read.

Torture Amir said he was subjected to mental torture