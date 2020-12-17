Last updated on Dec 17, 2020, 04:10 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Pakistan's left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has called it quits from international cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.
Amir, who has grown frustrated with the Pakistan team management, has confirmed to the PCB that he has no desires or intentions of playing international cricket.
Recently, Amir was left out of Pakistan's squads for the upcoming T20Is and Tests against New Zealand.
Here's more.
"Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan spoke with Mohammad Amir this afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket. The 29-year-old confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intentions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches," a PCB statement said.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.