Wisden India has announced the 2020 ODI Team of the Year and two Indian players have made the cut.

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja performed consistently in the 50-over format in a year that was impacted by the novel coronavirus.

The review is based on performances between December 4, 2019 to December 4, 2020.

Australia's Aaron Finch has been named captain of this side.