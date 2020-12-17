Last updated on Dec 17, 2020, 02:56 pm
Wisden India has announced the 2020 ODI Team of the Year and two Indian players have made the cut.
KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja performed consistently in the 50-over format in a year that was impacted by the novel coronavirus.
The review is based on performances between December 4, 2019 to December 4, 2020.
Australia's Aaron Finch has been named captain of this side.
Finch and Rahul open the batting in Wisden's 2020 ODI Team of the Year.
The Aussie opener scored 673 runs in 13 ODI matches this year at 56.08, hitting two hundreds.
Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batsman Rahul made his presence felt with 628 runs from 12 games at 57.09 (two tons).
Australian ace Steve Smith follows suit.
In 10 matches, Smith scored a staggering 568 runs.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran showed his aggression in his 397-run tally from nine games.
The hard-hitting batsman had a solid average of 56.71 and a strike rate of 114.09.
England's Sam Billings comes in at number five.
He was superb against Ireland and played a defiant innings against Australia too.
In six matches, Billings amassed 315 runs at 78.75.
With the second-highest wickets by a bowler in the qualification period, Alzarri Joseph led the Windies unit with precision.
He claimed 22 scalps at 19.59.
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi claimed 12 wickets from just four games.
These two are joined by Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood, who who took 16 scalps.
Another Aussie international, Adam Zampa is the main spinner.
He took 27 wickets.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell scored 653 runs in just six games at a staggering average of 70.60. He also impressed with a strike rate of 145.06. Meanwhile, Jadeja excelled with 293 runs from 12 games, besides claiming 10 wickets.
