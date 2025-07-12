Anupam Kher on lifelong bond with Shah Rukh after 'DDLJ'

Kher also praised Khan's ability to improvise. "Shah Rukh is very good at wanting to do improvisations. He's very energetic," he said. "Nowadays, I think people are a little stressed and scared—not their fault, because they're constantly being monitored through social media." "Back then, we made friendships. We made bonds for life."

Film's impact

Kher made his directorial comeback with 'Tanvi The Great'

As DDLJ celebrates its 30th anniversary, Kajol recently said that a sequel should never be made. Kher agreed with her, saying the film wouldn't work if it were released today because the definition of love has changed so much. Meanwhile, Kher is busy promoting his upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great, which has gained much acclaim at film festivals around the world. The movie is set to release in India on July 18.