Anupam Kher on lifelong bond with Shah Rukh after 'DDLJ'
What's the story
The iconic father-son bond between Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the film's most beloved elements. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Kher revealed that their famous hand-play sequence was completely improvised on set. "That whole Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge vibe, the entire sequence, 'hukoki, ulola, anoni, okopa,' that was created on set." "Adi (Aditya Chopra, director) just told us, 'This is the scene,' and we went ballistic."
Actor's praise
'Back then, we made friendships...'
Kher also praised Khan's ability to improvise. "Shah Rukh is very good at wanting to do improvisations. He's very energetic," he said. "Nowadays, I think people are a little stressed and scared—not their fault, because they're constantly being monitored through social media." "Back then, we made friendships. We made bonds for life."
Film's impact
Kher made his directorial comeback with 'Tanvi The Great'
As DDLJ celebrates its 30th anniversary, Kajol recently said that a sequel should never be made. Kher agreed with her, saying the film wouldn't work if it were released today because the definition of love has changed so much. Meanwhile, Kher is busy promoting his upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great, which has gained much acclaim at film festivals around the world. The movie is set to release in India on July 18.