Suhana Khan becomes brand ambassador for Adidas Originals
What's the story
Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and an emerging actor, has been announced as the new brand ambassador of Adidas India.
This partnership is a part of the brand's strategy to focus on its Originals line, especially its classic Superstar sneaker franchise.
The collaboration aims to connect with a new generation that values creativity and self-expression.
Statement
Khan expressed excitement over joining the Adidas family
Khan expressed her happiness about joining the brand in a media statement, saying, "I'm super thrilled to be joining the iconic Adidas family. The brand has always held a special place in my heart, with its classic sneakers being a staple in my wardrobe."
"Adidas Originals stands for creativity, authenticity, and staying true to yourself—values I truly admire. To now be part of a legacy rooted in culture that has inspired so many across the world feels incredibly special."
Brand perspective
Adidas India highlighted Khan's role in cultural evolution
Neelendra Singh, General Manager of Adidas India, emphasized the importance of cultural creators in their strategy.
He said, "At Adidas India, we have always believed in the power of cultural creators, those who shape the now and define what's next."
"Suhana Khan infuses fresh energy into some of our most iconic apparel pieces and classic sneaker silhouettes like the Superstar, reimagining them for a new generation."
Twitter Post
Check out Khan's looks
Legacy and innovation
Khan's association with Adidas reflects brand's evolving identity
The partnership with Khan is a part of Adidas India's plan to evolve its brand identity while staying true to its global legacy.
Singh added, "Her style is effortless and expressive, and we're excited to welcome her into the Adidas family as we continue to champion individuality and self-expression through street culture."