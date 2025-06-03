What's the story

Dolly Parton, the legendary country singer, reportedly declined an invitation to appear on Meghan Markle's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The news was shared by celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield during a recent episode of The Nerve with Maureen Callahan podcast.

Schofield claimed that Parton's team was "livid" over the request as they didn't want to jeopardize her reputation and popularity by associating with Markle.