Dolly Parton refused to appear on Meghan Markle's show?
What's the story
Dolly Parton, the legendary country singer, reportedly declined an invitation to appear on Meghan Markle's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
The news was shared by celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield during a recent episode of The Nerve with Maureen Callahan podcast.
Schofield claimed that Parton's team was "livid" over the request as they didn't want to jeopardize her reputation and popularity by associating with Markle.
Credibility concerns
Meghan was trying to take advantage of her popularity: Schofield
Schofield further elaborated on the situation, saying, "They knew that this ask was just to give Meghan Markle credibility in this lifestyle space, a space that Dolly does have a lot of credibility in."
She added that Parton is not only popular but also has the ability to navigate different industries.
"Her team really feels like Meghan was trying to take advantage of her popularity," Schofield alleged.
Allegations
It would have been a 'combustion of good versus evil'
Schofield also alleged that Parton's team believed that Markle was attempting to "take advantage" of the country singer's influence.
Callahan, another commentator on the podcast, described Parton as "authentic" and suggested it would have been a "spontaneous combustion of good versus evil" if she made an appearance with "a fake royal" in her "fake kitchen."
Unanswered queries
'With Love, Meghan' renewed for a second season
While Markle hasn't spoken out about this, the first season of the show featured many celebrity friends of the Duchess, like Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, and more.
The first season of With Love, Meghan was released on Netflix in March and was quickly renewed for a second season despite facing criticism from trolls who accused Markle of chasing after fame.
Show details
Meanwhile, Markle has been busy with various ventures
The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, features several celebrities. Kaling and Abigail Spencer are among those who appeared on the show.
Spencer has previously defended Markle against trolls, calling her "the most glorious human being on the planet."
Meanwhile, Markle has been busy with various business ventures this year, including launching her lifestyle brand and a podcast titled Confessions of a Female Founder in April.