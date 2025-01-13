What's the story

Meghan Markle has chosen to delay the release of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, amid the devastating wildfires tearing through her hometown of Los Angeles.

The streaming giant announced on Monday that the premiere date has been moved from Wednesday (January 15) to March 4 at the Duchess's request.

In a statement, she thanked Netflix for supporting her decision and stressed the importance of focusing on those affected by these wildfires.