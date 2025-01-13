Meghan Markle postpones Netflix show release due to LA wildfires
What's the story
Meghan Markle has chosen to delay the release of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, amid the devastating wildfires tearing through her hometown of Los Angeles.
The streaming giant announced on Monday that the premiere date has been moved from Wednesday (January 15) to March 4 at the Duchess's request.
In a statement, she thanked Netflix for supporting her decision and stressed the importance of focusing on those affected by these wildfires.
Show details
Markle's upcoming show and her contribution to wildfire relief
The much-anticipated series, With Love, Meghan, was filmed in Montecito, California—where Markle and her husband Prince Harry reside.
The show will feature Markle's cooking, gardening, and hosting tips. Special guests on the show include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters as well as a cameo from Prince Harry.
The former Suits actor also plans to showcase products from her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard in this series.
Look at the announcement post here
The release of With Love, Meghan has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4
focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," says Meghan.
Read more here: https://t.co/2hpWRLMwv5pic.twitter.com/osrttzwFAm
Relief work
Markle and Harry's efforts to aid wildfire victims
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been actively helping those affected by the wildfires. Over the weekend, they visited the Pasadena Convention Center to thank first responders and caterers for serving food to victims.
They also gave meals to displaced residents. Although they live 145km north of LA and remain unaffected by the Palisades Fire or Eaton Fire, they have opened their Montecito home to friends affected by this disaster.
Disaster impact
Wildfires' impact on Hollywood and California's state of emergency
The wildfires have not only impacted people but also delayed Hollywood's awards season, leading to the postponement of events such as the Critics Choice Awards and the Producers Guild Awards nominations.
California Governor Gavin Newsom stated that this could be the worst natural disaster in US history, with at least 14 deaths reported so far.
The Palisades Fire has burned over 23,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire has consumed more than 14,000 acres, prompting a state of emergency in California.