Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame' pulled from Dutch shelves: Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 12:51 pm Nov 29, 202312:51 pm

Dutch publisher takes Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' off shelves: Know why

Royal expert Omid Scobie's latest book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, has hit a snag in the Netherlands. Due to a translation error, the book accidentally revealed the identity of a British Royal Family member who allegedly expressed "worry" about the skin color of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie. As a result, Dutch publisher Xander has temporarily halted sales while they fix the issue.

Dutch publisher confirmed sales halt

Xander Publishers confirmed to Page Six that they've been asked to stop selling Scobie's biography for now. A spokesperson told the Daily Mail, "We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done. We are awaiting further instructions. I do not know how long this will be." An early copy sent to Dutch journalists did include the person's identity, which reportedly matches previous claims made by royal biographies.

'Some family members were concerned about Archie's skin color'

Remember when Harry and Markle spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2021? They claimed that when Markle was pregnant with Archie, some royal family members were concerned about "how dark his skin might be when he is born." But, neither she nor Harry took names during the interview. At that time, Buckingham Palace responded by saying, "Recollections may vary." To date, the identity of the royal individual posing the controversial question remains undisclosed.

Scobie blamed translation error for misprint

Scobie is defending himself amid this controversy. He has insisted that he didn't name the royal in question, blaming a "translation error" for the mistake. Speaking to Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, he said, "The book is in several languages, and unfortunately, I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I'm sure the publishers will have it under control." Scobie stressed that he only wrote and edited the English version.

'Endgame' synopsis and Scobie's perspective

Endgame is a deep dive into the current state of the British monarchy, focusing on an "unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family." Scobie reportedly said the book is a look at the Royals during a critical time when they need to confront issues like race and slavery.

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about the author

Beginning his career at a British celebrity magazine, Scobie ascended to European bureau chief at US Weekly. Currently, he holds the position of Royal Editor at Large at Harper's Bazaar and serves as ABC News's Royal Contributor. Renowned for co-authoring Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, Scobie is often characterized as "Meghan Markle's cheerleader" due to his consistently positive depictions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.