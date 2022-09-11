India

Queen Elizabeth II demise: Indian Tricolor flies half-mast in mourning

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 11, 2022, 11:06 am 2 min read

India is observing a one-day state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday. National flags at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and other government buildings were flown at half-mast following the demise of the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, there will be no official entertainment on the day (MHA).

Context Why does this story matter?

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, died on Thursday after reigning for seven decades.

The Queen was apparently on a summer vacation in Scotland since July and has been having difficulty walking and standing since October of last year.

Notably, the British Crown reigned over India directly from 1858 to 1947 and indirectly from 1757 through the East India Company.

Condolences President Murmu, PM Modi pay their tribute to the Queen

The Queen's death has drawn condolences from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Paying their tributes to the Queen they said she was a pillar of their times, had a kind disposition, and gave her country and people great leadership, according to the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Twitter Post Images of the national flag shared on the Twitter

Delhi | National flags at Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/dPc7IvHrlh — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

Details UK's royal family mourning till 7 days post funeral

The MHA press release declaring the state of mourning says that there would be no official entertainment on the day of mourning. Meanwhile, Britain's royal family is said to observe extended mourning until seven days after the Queen's funeral. The flags at royal residences will also be flown at half-mast. The funeral is likely to be carried out 11 days after her death.

Twitter Post You can read the MHA press release here

One Day State Mourning on September 11th as a mark of respect on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland



Press release-https://t.co/dKM04U5oOn pic.twitter.com/qhiU4A7gBW — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 9, 2022

Proclamation Charles III proclaimed as King officially

On Saturday, Charles III was officially declared King of the United Kingdom (UK) in a ceremony at St. James's Palace in London. The event at the palace, a Tudor royal house near Buckingham Palace, was aired for the first time. He was accompanied by his wife, and his eldest son to the function attended by senior officials, politicians, and bishops.