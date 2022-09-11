India

No information under RTI as Agnipath files marked 'secret': Government

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 11, 2022, 10:16 am 3 min read

RTI experts said the Agnipath files being marked as secret or confidential was department's internal procedure, which doesn't shield it from furnishing information.

The Ministry of Defence refused to furnish the information sought under the Right To Information (RTI) on inter-ministerial deliberations regarding the Agnipath scheme which sanctions ad hoc military recruitment. In its reply, the ministry stated that the said files were classified as 'secret'. Meanwhile, RTI experts said the reason behind not sharing details is not covered under Sections 8, 9 of the RTI Act.

Context Why does this story matter?

As the Agnipath scheme was announced, countrywide protests erupted against the scheme.

Aspirants are opposed to the scheme fearing it will make enrolment into the Indian Armed Forces contractual with no pension or job security.

Meanwhile, officials claim the scheme will allow for much-needed young recruitment in the defense forces.

Armed forces' recruitment processes were suspended two years ago citing the pandemic.

Details RTI sought details of discussions on pay package, allowance

Pune-based RTI activist Vikas Durve filed an RTI on July 23 seeking information on inter-ministerial deliberations, and reasons behind introducing the Agnipath scheme in place of the existing recruitment policy. He sought details on the discussions related to pay packages and allowance provided under this scheme to recruits called Agniveers. The department of military affairs' information officer denied Durve the information requested.

Appeal 'Reply to first appeal deemed denial of information correct'

Following this, on August 17 Durve filed an appeal with the ministry's first appellate authority, Abhimanyu Sahoo against the denial of information. The ministry already started conducting recruitment tests under the scheme from the first week of August. Responding to Durve's appeal, the authority said the information was rightly denied as the file on the scheme's approval was classified as 'secret'.

Expert 'Classifying documents as 'secret' department's internal procedure'

India's first chief information commissioner, Wajahat Habibullah said that classifying documents as secret or confidential was an internal procedure, which can't be cited to deny information under Sections 8 and 9 of the RTI Act. He said the officer should have cited the specific RTI Act section, adding that it showed the ministry didn't want to share the reasons behind introducing the scheme.

Information What is Agnipath scheme?

The Agnipath military recruitment scheme for armed services is aimed at reducing the wage and pension costs, as per officials. Under this program, defense troops will be freed after four years. Only 25% of them may be recalled for a complete term. There will be no pension and gratuity benefits. However, Rs. 11 lakh will be given to them upon completion of the service.