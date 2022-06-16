India

Agnipath scheme ignites 'fire on streets' as aspirants turn violent

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 16, 2022, 12:51 pm 3 min read

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme will be given preference in other forces after four years. (Representational Image)

Protests against the Agnipath scheme, a radical recruitment policy for the defense forces, turned violent on Thursday. Protesting aspirants disrupted train and road traffic in different parts of Bihar for the second consecutive day. Protesters with batons broke the glass windows of the Intercity Express train at Bhabhua Road Railway Station, and set a carriage on fire.

Context Why does this story matter?

Although the new scheme has not entered the implementation phase, officials claimed that it will pave the way for massive recruitment in the defense forces.

The recruitment in Army and other defense has been blocked for nearly two years while putting aspirants into a distressing situation.

However, the new scheme is facing sharp criticism from certain quarters following some apprehension regarding job security.

Action Police resorted to teargas shelling to disperse protesters

Protests against the Centre's decision resumed in Bihar's Arrah railway station for the second day in a row, with angry aspirants staging protest rallies. They shouted slogans against the new recruiting scheme while holding a banner that said "Indian Army lovers." Police used tear gas shells to disperse demonstrators who had gathered at the Arrah train station and threw stones.

Buxur district Protest at railway station in Buxur district

Hundreds of young men attacked the railway station in Buxar district and sat on the tracks, blocking the onward travel of the Patna-bound Janshatabdi Express for about 30 minutes. They chanted anti-scheme slogans after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh introduced it on Tuesday. Some local reports said that demonstrators threw stones at the Pataliputra Express, however, officials disputed the claims.

Information Protest in Bihar's Muzaffarpur town also

In Muzaffarpur town, a large number of aspirants gathered on the main road and burned tires near the sprawling "Chakkar Maidan", the location which is significant as it's a venue for physical tests mandatory for the recruitment of jawans.

Rajasthan Protesters block Ajmer-Delhi highway in Jaipur

According to police, scores of people demonstrated against the Centre's 'Agnipath' program in Jaipur on Wednesday and blocked Ajmer-Delhi Highway. They said that the protesters had dispersed and that the route had been cleaned. However, at least eleven people were detained. According to Kardhani SHO Banwari Meena, protesters requested that recruiting into the armed forces be done the old-fashioned way.

Concerns Aspirants concerned about job security

Aspirants criticized the scheme saying that it will leave them in the lurch after four years with no pension benefit. According to them, recruiting into the Army began after a gap of two years, and even then, their future remains uncertain. They questioned the administration and asked what would happen to their future if they were not kept after four years.

Official Centre's announcement to address concerns

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the personnel recruited under the new scheme will be given precedence in recruitment to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. Similarly, chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states said that these soldiers will be given preference in police recruitment while Haryana announced a preference for them in jobs and other works.

Yogi Youth recruited under 'Agnipath' will get priority: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that youth who finish their four-year service under the central government's short-term recruiting scheme 'Agnipath' will be given preference for positions in the state police and associated forces. Adityanath took to Twitter and wrote that the Agnipath initiative will train the youth for service to the nation and society.