PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway today; IAF airshow planned

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 16, 2021, 10:50 am

The Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh at 1:30 pm on Tuesday. The PM, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will land in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also planned a grand airshow for the occasion. Here are more details on this.

Quote

'A special day for UP's growth trajectory'

PM Modi called it "a special day for Uttar Pradesh's growth trajectory." "At 1:30 PM, the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings with it multiple benefits for UP's economic and social progress," he tweeted on Monday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The new expressway is aimed at boosting the state's economic development. It will also improve road connectivity between the eastern region of UP and state capital Lucknow. The inauguration notably comes just months before the UP Assembly elections which are due to be held early next year. PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to retain power in the key state.

Details

Key features of the expressway

The expressway is 340 kilometer long, starting from Lucknow and ending in Ghazipur. It traverses through nine districts of UP, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur. It will also connect cities such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Allahabad through link roads. It will allow passengers to cover a journey of 300 kilometers in three and a half hours.

Features

Further, elaborate security arrangements have been made by the authorities. The expressway will feature advanced traffic management systems and fencing to stop stray animals. Meanwhile, ambulances with life support system will be kept ready to handle accidents and emergencies. The six-lane expressway can be expanded up to eight lanes. The total cost of the project is Rs. 22,494.66 crore, including the cost of land.

Other details

Foundation stone was laid in 2018

The UP government expects 15,000-20,000 vehicles to run on the expressway every day in the initial days after its inauguration. The authorities will earn Rs. 202 crore each year through the expressway and no toll will be collected initially. To recall, the foundation stone of the project was laid by PM Modi on July 14, 2018.

Quote

UP CM Adityanath praises project

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the expressway will be the backbone of the economy in the state's eastern region. "Industrial hubs will also be established at eight places on this expressway and its notification has been issued," he said.

Criticism

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP

Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the BJP government over the expressway's inauguration. He said the government has sabotaged the project's quality. "In a bid to make it cheap, there has been a compromise on its quality. To take credit ahead of the polls, the BJP is going to inaugurate the half-baked Purvanchal Expressway," he alleged.