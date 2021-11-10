Kanpur: Zika virus cases cross 100; Adityanath to hold meeting

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 10, 2021, 02:43 pm

UP CM Adityanath will hold a review meeting over the Zika virus outbreak in Kanpur.

The tally of Zika virus infections in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has crossed 100 with 16 more cases reported on Tuesday. State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to hold a meeting with district and health officials to review efforts to check the outbreak. Nearly 100 teams have been deployed for surveying and home sampling. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This is the first outbreak of the Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh. The first case in Kanpur was detected on October 23 and infections have spiked greatly since, raising concerns for the public as well as the authorities. Further, with experts warning of a surge in COVID-19 after the festive season, officials must ensure that the healthcare system is prepared.

Details

All infected kept in home isolation

The 16 new patients include nine men and seven women, including two in advanced stage of pregnancy. They are residents of Harjinder Nagar, Pokharpur, Tiwaripur Bagiya, and Qazi Khera areas in the Chakeri hinterland. The infected people have no severe symptoms and all have been kept in home isolation. An additional 15 Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have been engaged to check the Zika outbreak.

Quote

'Most patients are asymptomatic'

"Most of the patients are asymptomatic. Door-to-door survey and sampling of symptomatic people is being done. Instructions have been given for sampling of pregnant women, particularly those in the affected areas," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nepal Singh said, according to The Times of India.

Disease

What is the Zika virus?

The Zika virus is caused by the bite of an infected mosquito of the Aedes species. The same species is also responsible for causing diseases such as chikungunya, dengue fever, and yellow fever. Zika primarily spreads through mosquito bites but can also be transmitted through unprotected sex as the virus has been detected in semen, vaginal fluids, saliva, and urine.

Information

What are its symptoms?

Many people infected with the Zika virus do not develop symptoms. Further, the symptoms of the disease are generally mild. They include fever, rash, headache, conjunctivitis (red eyes), malaise, and muscle and joint pain, according to experts.

Treatment

Zika virus prevention and treatment

You can prevent catching the Zika virus only by avoiding mosquito bites, hence it is advisable to maintain sanitation and wear full-sleeve clothes. There is no cure or specific treatment for the virus though vaccines are being developed. If you get infected, focus on treating the symptoms - Drink water and other fluids, get plenty of rest, and take medicines prescribed by your doctor.