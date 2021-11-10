J&K civilian killings: Man killed 'mistaken for Pandit shop owner'

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 01:13 pm

Shop owner Sandeep Mawa said he went home early on Monday after the police warned him about a possible attack.

The recent killing of a salesperson near a wholesale grocery shop in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, may have been a case of mistaken identity. The shop's owner, Sandeep Mawa, said he had been warned by the J&K Police to leave early on Monday afternoon as there was a threat to his life. The salesperson, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, was killed by suspected terrorists later.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

In recent weeks, there have been several instances of killings of civilians in J&K by terrorists. Mawa is reportedly related to Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent businessperson who was shot dead last month. His father, Roshan Lal Mawa, had also faced an attack in 1990. Mawa and Bindroo are Kashmiri Pandits, a community that was infamously driven out of the region in the 1990s.

Details

Cops warned me about attack: Mawa

Mawa said the police had warned him about a possible attack on Monday afternoon, according to The Indian Express. He said he followed their advice to leave the shop early and asked Khan to lock up before leaving. After closing up, as Khan entered a car belonging to Mawa, suspected terrorists fired at him. He died at a hospital later.

Information

Mawa was previously allotted security: Police

Speaking to TIE, a senior J&K cop confirmed Mawa's claim. The police officer said Mawa had earlier been provided with two Personal Security Officers (PSOs). The PSOs were allotted to him about a month-and-half ago.

Killings

14 civilians killed since last month

At least 14 civilians have been killed by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley since October 1. Five of those killed were laborers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to Kashmir's minority Sikh and Kashmiri Pandit communities. The attacks mostly targeted non-locals, migrant laborers, and Kashmiri Pandits. Lashkar-affiliated group The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for several attacks.

Action

Centre heightens security

The Centre has increased the deployment of security forces in the Kashmir Valley. Notably, 55 additional companies of central armed forces will reportedly be deployed in the region in the wake of the civilian killings. Anti-terrorism operations have been stepped up. A total of 112 terrorists were killed and 135 apprehended in J&K this year, officials told PTI.