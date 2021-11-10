PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway. What's new about it?

The Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated next week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway on November 16. It is aimed at improving road connectivity between the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh and state capital Lucknow. The total cost of the project is Rs. 22,494.66 crore, including the cost of land. Here is all you need to know about it.

300 kilometers in 3.5 hours

The expressway is 340.824 km long, starting from Lucknow and ending in Ghazipur. It traverses through nine districts of UP, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur. It will also connect cities such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Allahabad through link roads. It will allow passengers to cover a journey of 300 kilometers in three and a half hours.

Advanced security arrangements made

Further, elaborate security arrangements have been made by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to ensure the safety of passengers on the expressway. It will feature advanced traffic management systems and fencing to stop stray animals. Teams will also be present to catch these animals if they reach the expressway. Twenty patrol vehicles will also be deployed.

Expressway also has ambulances, runway

Meanwhile, ambulances with life support system will be kept ready to handle accidents and emergencies. There is also a provision for landing of fighter jets on the expressway in case of emergencies. The three-kilometer long runway is situated at Kudebhar in the Sultanpur district. The access-controlled six-lane expressway can be expanded up to eight lanes.

15,000-20,000 vehicles expected initially

The UP government expects 15,000-20,000 vehicles to run on the expressway every day in the initial days after its inauguration. That number will likely increase. The authorities will earn Rs. 202 crore each year through the expressway and no toll will be collected initially. To recall, the foundation stone of the project was laid by PM Modi on July 14, 2018.