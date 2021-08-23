28-year-old walking from Srinagar with hopes to meet PM Modi

Fahim Nazir Shah''s previous attempts to meet the PM did not fructify

Fahim Nazir Shah is walking to Delhi from Srinagar, hoping that his around 815-km journey will get the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he'll get an opportunity to meet him. "I'm a big fan of PM Modi," the 28-year-old, who works as a part-time electrician in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, said as he reached Udhampur on Sunday after walking over 200 km.

Hope to attract the attention of the PM: Shah

Taking short breaks on his journey, which started two days ago, Shah, a resident of the Shalimar area in Srinagar, believes that at the end of this arduous journey his dream of meeting the prime minister will be fulfilled. "I'm on my way to Delhi by foot to meet him (Modi) and I hope to attract the attention of the prime minister," he said.

Previous attempts to meet PM did not fructify: Shah

"To meet the prime minister is my cherished dream," he said. He also mentioned that his previous attempts to meet the PM did not fructify. Shah said that he has been following the prime minister on social media over the past four years, and his speech and actions have "touched his heart."

He once stopped his speech on hearing the azaan: Shah

"At one time, when he was delivering an address at a rally, he stopped suddenly on hearing the azaan (Muslim call for prayer) leaving the public astonished. That gesture of our prime minister touched my heart and I became his ardent fan," he said.

J&K is marching forward under him: Shah

Asked about the change in J&K after its special status was abrogated and made into a Union Territory from a state in 2019, he said the change is visible as Prime Minister Modi has his focus on J&K. "There is a change in the situation, the development activities are taking place at a good pace and the Union Territory is marching forward," he said.