Bulandshahr: Eight-year-old found dead in home; mother accuses ex-husband

The victim's mother has accused her former husband and seven others of being behind the killing

An eight-year-old girl was found murdered with her throat slit in her house at a village near Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, with the victim's mother accusing her former husband and seven others of being behind the killing, police said on Sunday. Two people have been arrested for their alleged role in the crime, Bulandshahr's Senior Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Details

Girl's mother had gone to Bulandshahr for some errands

The incident occurred in Jollygarh village under the Agauta Police Station area in the district, said Singh. In her complaint to the Agauta police, the girl's mother, Shabnam, said that she left her village home on Sunday morning to go to Bulandshahr to purchase some groceries and had asked her daughter to bolt the door from inside.

Background

In the evening, she found her daughter dead

Shabnam said that when she returned home in the evening, she found her daughter in a pool of blood with her throat slit. According to Amar Ujala, the girl's body also had several injury marks. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered in the case on Sunday.

Background

Shabnam's husband had given her Triple Talaq in 2014

According to Amar Ujala, in 2014, her husband had given Triple Talaq to Shabnam. In May 2018, she had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Talaq. "In September 2018, Shabnam had accused her ex-husband of throwing acid at her but on the investigation, the case was found false and two purported journalists were arrested for filing a false case," Singh said.

Quote

There is lingering dispute between Shabnam and ex-husband's family: Police

Singh said, "Her ex-husband stays in Delhi but Shabnam lives in her ex-husband's village home. There is a lingering dispute between Shabnam and her ex-husband's family and she has alleged that her ex-husband and his accomplices killed her daughter to drive her out of home."