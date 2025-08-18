How Modi government will attract private players to defense industry

The Indian government is considering a major shift in its defense procurement strategy. A senior official has revealed to Moneycontrol that the government is looking to replace the current nomination-based system with open tendering for certain key segments. The move is aimed at increasing competition and encouraging participation from private players, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Contract overhaul Current procurement process and proposed changes Currently, many defense procurements are done on a nomination basis, with contracts directly awarded to public sector undertakings like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders. The proposed shift to open tendering could change the game by creating a more competitive environment. It would give private players easier access to contracts and spur innovation in India's defense sector.

Policy revision Review of defense offset policy Along with the tender reforms, the Centre is also reviewing its defense offset policy. This policy mandates foreign defense suppliers to reinvest 30% of the contract value in India. The move is part of a broader effort to make procurement rules more industry-friendly and flexible. The revision comes as India steps up its defense modernization efforts and private industry capacity expands.