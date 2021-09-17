UP: Sub-inspector arrested for sexually harassing and beating wife

With allegations substantiated against him during the investigation, the sub-inspector was arrested from Gorakhpur's Padri Bazar area on Thursday

A police sub-inspector has been arrested from Gorakhpur district for allegedly forcing his wife to have unnatural sex and assaulting her several times, a police officer said. "The arrest was made on the complaint of a woman, who alleged mental, physical, and financial harassment by sub-inspector Vijay Tiwari, whom she had married in 2014," Rampur Karkhana Police Station in-charge, Manoj Kumar said.

The woman, belonging to the Deoria district, alleged that her husband used to force her to have unnatural sex with him and would beat her up when she resisted his attempts. She said the harassment by Tiwari began the day she started living with her in-laws. In 2017, she was thrashed and thrown out of the house, Kumar said quoting the woman's complaint.

"She came back to her in-laws' house when the family members intervened, but the situation did not improve. Rather, it worsened as the sub-inspector and his family started demanding dowry of Rs. 20 lakh," he said. Kumar said an FIR was registered in March this year at Rampur Karkhana Police Station in this regard based on the woman's complaint.

With allegations substantiated against him during the investigation, Tiwari was arrested from Gorakhpur's Padri Bazar area on Thursday. "The accused is posted as a traffic sub-inspector in Gorakhpur," he added. A similar incident was reported in June where an IAS officer from Bihar was accused of physical and mental torture by his wife who had lodged a police complaint against him.

She had also charged the husband for denying her the custody of her two children, both aged under five years. Meanwhile, the IAS officer had denied the allegation. "I have been assaulted by my mother-in-law and my wife many times," he had claimed.