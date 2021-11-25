PM to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport today

PM Narendra Modi will also address a rally following the foundation laying ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar on Thursday. PM will also address a rally following the foundation laying ceremony, officials told CNN-News18. The event will be attended by over 2.5 lakh people and a massive tent covering an area of over 12 lakh square feet has been constructed for this purpose.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Noida International Airport will be UP's fifth international airport as well as Asia's largest airport. The airport is a key infrastructure project undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP, which is gearing up for the Assembly elections next year. The government is projecting it as a "gamechanger" for the state, which would become the "logistics gateway of northern India."

Details

All preparations have been made: Officials

According to officials, all preparations for Thursday's ceremony have been made. Apart from the massive tent, a lounge for PM, a helipad, and asphalt roads to the venue have also been set up, officials told the publication. On Tuesday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited the venue to review preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit for the foundation laying ceremony.

Yogi

Airport will create one lakh jobs in UP: Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said Noida International Airport would bring in an investment of around Rs. 35,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh and create one lakh jobs. There will be many other projects like Film City, Electronic Park in the region, he added. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will soon invite bids for the construction of a 1,000-acre film city near the airport.

Displacement

UP government allocates Rs. 3,301 crore for displaced people

Meanwhile, the UP government Thursday allocated Rs. 3,301 crore for the rehabilitation of people displaced due to the ongoing construction of the airport in Jewar. The move comes after reports claimed that hundreds of families, displaced due to the airport's construction, have been living in tents as they hadn't been allotted an alternative plot. Some also alleged that they hadn't received any compensation.

Quote

Priyanka Gandhi urged PM to compensate farmers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday urged Modi to compensate the displaced farmers. "Compensation is the right of farmers. Narendra Modi ji, if your intentions with respect to farmers are honest, then don't leave the farmers homeless to fulfill your electoral ambitions," she tweeted.

Airport

First phase of the airport to be completed by 2024

The airport will reportedly be spread over more than 1,300 hectares. It will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers every year upon completion of the first phase. The first phase of the airport construction will reportedly be completed by 2024 and will cost over Rs. 10,050 crore. The total cost of the airport would be Rs. 29,560 crore.

Information

1 million tonnes of capacity for cargo terminal

The airport will also have a multi-modal cargo hub for the seamless movement of industrial products. The cargo terminal's initial capacity will be 20 lakh metric tonnes. The same will later be extended to 1 million tonnes.

Features

What is special about the airport?

The airport will be India's first net-zero emissions airport. It will have a Ground Transportation Centre featuring metro and high-speed rail stations, taxis, bus services, and private parking for seamless connectivity. For a seamless and smooth passenger experience, it will adopt the swing aircraft stand concept to help airlines use the same contact stand for both domestic and international flights without re-positioning the aircraft.