PM Modi slams 'selective interpretation' of human rights

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 12, 2021, 03:28 pm

PM Modi today slammed 'selective interpretation' of human rights at an NHRC event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today apparently slammed Opposition leaders for selectively interpreting human rights to suit their political motives. While speaking at the 28th Foundation Day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), he said that such conduct is harmful to India's image. In recent days, Congress and other Opposition parties have criticized PM Modi-led central government over the farmers' protest and ensuing violence.

Quote

We must be wary of such politics: PM Modi

"Some people see human rights violations in certain incidents but not in other similar incidents. Human rights are violated when viewed through the lens of politics," PM Modi said in his speech on Tuesday. "Selective behavior is harmful for democracy and tarnishes the nation's image. We must be wary of such politics," he further added.

Twitter Post

You can watch his speech here

#WATCH | ...Some people see human rights violations in some incidents but not in other similar incidents. Human rights are violated when viewed via political spectacles. Selective behaviour harmful to democracy. They attempt to harm nation's image through selective behaviour.: PM pic.twitter.com/5RsaIkMExw — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

Speech

India is working to ensure 'human rights for all': PM

PM Modi also hailed Mahatma Gandhi as a symbol of human rights and human values. "India is going ahead with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. In a way, it also works on (the) basic principle of ensuring human rights for all. We are going ahead with the goal of ensuring that everyone gets the benefits of all schemes," he said.

Event

Amit Shah, NHRC chief also attended the event

Today's event was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra. The human rights body was set up on October 12 in 1993 under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993. The panel is responsible for identifying human rights violations, conducting inquiries, and making recommendations about legal and remedial measures to public authorities.

Context

PM Modi's swipe comes amid Opposition attack

PM Modi's swipe comes at a time when the Opposition has upped its attack on his government at the Centre in view of the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Eight people, including four farmers, had died in that incident. Junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in the case and has since been arrested.