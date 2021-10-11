Lakhimpur violence: Union Minister's son sent to 3-day police custody

Published on Oct 11, 2021, 06:03 pm

Ashish Mishra has been sent to a 3-day police custody over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been sent to police custody for three days over the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this month. He was arrested on Saturday following hours of questioning by the UP Police. Violence broke out in Lakhimpur after an SUV ran over protesting farmers there, claiming the lives of eight people, including four farmers.

Mishra gave 'evasive' answers during probe, police says

Police said that Mishra gave "evasive" answers and did not cooperate in the investigation. The junior Home Minister's son was unable to explain several points regarding his whereabouts on October 3, the day of the deadly violence, sources told NDTV. He also could not answer questions about the discovery of two empty cartridges at the scene of crime.

Mishra's phone location close to crime scene

Mishra was missing from the event he claimed he was at around the time of the incident, witnesses said. In fact, his phone location showed him closer to the crime spot and the driver's appearance did not match the description given by him, NDTV reported.

Mishra facing murder charge in Lakhimpur case

Mishra is facing murder charge in a case related to the October 3 violence. Eight people, including four farmers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, and a local journalist died in the incident. While the farmers were mowed down by the convoy of cars, the others were allegedly thrashed to death by the mob. Mishra and his father have denied involvement in the incident.

He will remain in police custody until October 15

Mishra was arrested on Saturday after being interrogated for nearly 12 hours. A local court then remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. However, the UP Police had sought his police custody for which he was produced before the court earlier in the day. The state police has been allowed his custody between October 12 and October 15.

Congress leaders, others demand Ajay Mishra's resignation

Meanwhile, farmers' unions and Opposition leaders have been demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ajay Kumar Lallu, today held a maun vrat or silent protest in Lucknow to raise that demand. Similar protests were held in Jammu and other states.