UP: BSP's Mayawati promises Brahmin security, no new memorials

Sep 07, 2021

Mayawati is trying to revive the old formula of Brahmin-Bahujan unity, considered key to her 2007 victory in UP.

As Assembly elections are drawing near in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has pitched Brahmin security as her key electoral plank. In a campaign speech on Tuesday, Mayawati promised that if she comes to power in the next elections, she will ensure the security of Brahmins. Notably, Mayawati has often accused the BJP government of "harassing and exploiting" the Brahmin community.

Mayawati trying to revive Brahmin-Bahujan formula

By reaching out to Brahmins, Mayawati is trying to revive the old formula of Brahman-Bahujan unity which was considered a key factor for her win in the 2007 Assembly elections. To woo Brahmin votes, the BSP had launched an outreach campaign from Ayodhya on July 23. Her party has also organized "Brahmin Sammelans" to form a formidable vote bank comprising Brahmins and Dalits.

Brahmins were in better condition under BSP rule: Mayawati

Stressing that the BSP looks after the interests of both Dalits and upper castes, Mayawati claimed, "Brahmins have agreed that under the BSP's rule, people from the community were in a better condition as compared to BJP rule." She urged more Brahmins to join her.

'No new parks, memorials or statues; will focus on development'

She promised a significant departure from her last stint as CM, announcing that she will focus on development, not parks or memorials. "We do not need to make...new monuments or parks in the name of those who were our guiding lights...we have already done it..our previous terms." She had drawn flak for building memorials and parks worth Rs. 1,400 crore during her tenure.

Why does Sangh treat Muslims as adopted, asks Mayawati

Further, taking a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)—the ruling BJP's ideological parent—Mayawati asked why the Sangh treats Muslims as adopted. "I want to ask him if Hindus and Muslims in India have the same ancestors, then why do the RSS and the BJP behave like Muslims are adopted." Recently, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Hindus and Muslims share the same ancestry.

Elections in UP will be held next year

To note, Assembly elections will be held in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh early next year. In 2017, the BJP had secured a stupendous victory by winning 312 out of 403 Assembly constituencies. Mayawati had last won in 2007 with 206 seats. This time the state is likely to witness a three-corner fight between the BSP, the Samajwadi Party, and the BJP.