CM Baghel's father sent to custody over remarks against Brahmins

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 05:16 pm

The father of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has been sent to 15-day judicial custody by a local court.

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father, Nand Kumar Baghel, has been sent to a 15-day judicial custody by a court in Raipur for allegedly making derogatory comments about the Brahmin community, news agency ANI reported citing his lawyer. Nand Kumar was arrested earlier in the day over the said allegations. Here are more details on this.

Details

FIR was filed at a Raipur Police station

The police action is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered against Nand Kumar, 86, for his controversial remarks. The complaint against him was filed by the members of a group called Sarv Brahmin Samaj at the DD Nagar Police station in state capital Raipur. The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 505(1)(b) and 153.

Quote

What were Nand Kumar's controversial remarks?

During a recent program in Raipur, Nand Kumar had allegedly said, "Brahmin is a foreigner. Will send them from the Ganges to the Volga (river in the Europe). The Brahmins should either reform or get ready to go to the Volga."

CM

CM Baghel said 'nobody is above the law'

After the controversy erupted, CM Baghel said he respects his father but he will have to face police action. "I respect my father as a son, but as a Chief Minister, none of his mistakes, which are going to disturb public order, can be ignored. No one is above the law in our government, even if he is the Chief Minister's father."

Statement

He distanced himself from his father's views

"This comment has hurt the sentiments of the community. Our government respects and honors the feelings of all castes, religions, and communities," the CM stated, adding there have always been ideological differences between him and his father. "Everyone knows this. Our political views and beliefs are also completely different. Legal action will be ensured by the police in this regard."

Other details

Nand Kumar has been a controversial figure

Nand Kumar is not associated with any political party, but has been vocal in demanding rights for the OBCs (Other Backward Classes). He also heads a team of activists who work to persuade people against burning effigies of Ravana during the Dussehra festival, according to The Indian Express. In the past too, he has spoken against upper caste politicians and officials in the state.