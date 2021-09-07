'Fake claims of normalcy': Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti says she has been placed under house arrest.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, today said she has been placed under house arrest. Mufti, the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was prevented from leaving her home for a visit to Kulgam in south Kashmir, NDTV reported. In a tweet posted this morning, she slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for the action against her.

Quote

'Indian government wilfully denies rights to Kashmiris'

"GOI (Government of India) expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I've been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy," Mufti tweeted. She posted pictures of the locked gate of her residence and an armored truck parked outside.

Twitter Post

GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy. pic.twitter.com/m6sR9vEj3S — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 7, 2021

Quote

Police denies her claim of house arrest

"We need to make a lot of security deployment in the area since Ms. Mufti is a Z+ category protectee. We have not put her under house arrest. She was only advised not to visit today," a senior police official reportedly said.

Situation

Restrictions imposed across Kashmir after Geelani's death

Notably, various restrictions were imposed across Kashmir Valley after the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Earlier on Tuesday, the police said most of the restrictions had been eased and the situation was normal. Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday, and was buried in the early hours of Thursday amid heavy security deployment to check any protests or gatherings.

Developments

Mufti had backed the allegations of Geelani's family

Mufti had earlier tweeted in support of Geelani's family. "A family isn't allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes." The deceased leader's family members have alleged they were not allowed to conduct a proper funeral and the police thrashed them. However, the police has countered those claims, saying the last rites were carried out according to rituals.

J&K

No progress since all-party meet with PM, Mufti alleges

The erstwhile state of J&K was devoid of its autonomous status and bifurcated into union territories in 2019, triggering restrictions like internet shutdowns and house arrest of local politicians. In June this year, a highly-publicized all-party meeting was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. However, Mufti alleged in a recent interview that there has been "no movement forward" since that meet.